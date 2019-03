× Reward offered for tips on vandalism of BC synagogue

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for vandalizing a Battle Creek synagogue.

Temple Beth El, located on Capital Avenue NE near Poplar Street in Battle Creek, was vandalized twice in a six-week span.

In January, someone spray painted “Lier” on a stone block near the entrance. In November 2018, a menorah embedded in the stone block was damaged using a sharp tool.

Up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and trial of whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.