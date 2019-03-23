Bandits with shotgun, revolver hold up check-cashing store

Posted 6:36 PM, March 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37PM, March 23, 2019

WYOMING, Mich.  — Witnesses told the Wyoming Department of Public Safety two men were carrying guns Saturday afternoon when they held up a check-cashing store in the 1200 block of Chicago Drive S.W.

There were no injuries.

Wyoming Public Safety confirmed to FOX 17 witnesses reported seeing one bandit with a shotgun and the other with a revolver. One of the suspects is white, the other is Hispanic.

Police say one was wearing a blue bandana, black glasses and a brown suit or coat. The other was wearing blue jeans and a dark sweater.

It was the second armed robbery in the city in two days. Wyoming Police say a person was robbed on Friday afternoon on Prairie Parkway SW by five or six suspects wearing masks. Police said a witness reported possibly seeing a long gun in that incident, but that was not confirmed.

There was no indication from police that the holdup Saturday afternoon was related to Friday’s incident.

 

 

