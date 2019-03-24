× Body found near Plaster Creek crash scene could be missing crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Kent County Dive Team and the GRFD River Rescue Team have found a body near the scene of a crash March 17th, 2019, believing it to be the body of vehicle’s registered owner, 25 year old Austin James Huisingh.

The crash is still under investigation following recovery of the body. Huisingh has not been seen since the crash and attempts to reach him by police have gone unanswered. Witnesses reported the vehicle was heading south-bound on I-196, crossing the center line into the oncoming lanes. The vehicle hit the guardrails and went into Plaster Creek. No one was seen coming out of the creek or the nearby Grand River and the vehicle was empty when crews were able to pull it from the water the next day.

Recovery attempts were halted due to dangerous diving conditions over the last few days and resumed as water levels receded. The Kent County Medical Examiner will release the final determination of the body’s identity. Though they believe Huisingh was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the investigation is still considered to be ongoing until confirmation of all details relating to the crash are known.

Anyone with information should call the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Traffic Unit at at (616) 456-3322 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.