Reward for synagogue vandal totals $5,000, not $7,000

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — In an effort to find the vandals who damaged Temple Beth El in January, the Anti-Defamation League and Silent Observer are each offering rewards. Previous reports of this reward were unclear, initially showing it would be $7,000. Members of the Anti-Defamation League have reached out to clarify: the reward is a combination of two rewards for a total of $5,000.

In a story first covered by FOX 17 in January, Battle Creek Police reports show the temple was spray-painted with the word “lier” with an unknown symbol above it. This followed a previous defacement of a menorah in November.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing, spurring the two groups to offer the rewards of $2,000 from The Anti-Defamation League and $3,000 from Silent Observer. Information must lead to the arrest of those responsible for damaging the synagogue.

“We condemn this cowardly, anti-Semitic incident,” Carolyn Normandin, ADL regional director for Michigan tells FOX 17. “Battle

Creek is a vibrant community, and there is no room for such destruction of places of worship. Hopefully, this reward will

help the police apprehend the person(s) responsible for this disgusting act.”

Anyone with information about the crimes should call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888, text the information to CRIMES

(274637) with the letters “SOTIP” in the message. Silent Observer is also reachable online at http://www.crimereports.com, and the free “TipSubmit Mobile” app.