Humane Society: Beagles still in limbo at Michigan lab

MATTAWAN, Mich. – The Humane Society says that 36 beagles that were being used in pesticide testing in a lab in Michigan are still waiting to be placed in homes.

The Humane Society of the United States released an update to an undercover investigation earlier this month, where they released a video of beagles being force fed pesticides for testing by Corteva Agriscience, formerly Dow AgroSciences. The testing was being done at the Charles River Laboratory in Mattawan, Michigan.

Since the release of the video, the lab agreed to stop the testing on the dogs. The Humane Society says they have been working with Charles River to get them to release the dogs them, but the company originally picked the National Animal Interest Alliance (NAIA) to receive the dogs. After complaints from the Humane Society, Corteva decided to not hand the dogs over to the NAIA, but have not determined where the dogs will go.

