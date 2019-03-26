PFAS town hall meeting on Tuesday at Rockford High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- Local residents will be able to voice their concerns about PFAS at a town hall meeting in Rockford.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rockford High School, featuring members from the EPA and DEQ.

Attendees will be able to ask questions about water contamination in some Kent County homes following years of reported dumping by Wolverine Worldwide.

Residents will be able to ask questions and the meeting is open to the public.

Meantime, lawmakers continue to try and reduce the federal threshold of PFAS for what the EPA deems safe.