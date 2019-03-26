PFAS town hall meeting on Tuesday at Rockford High School

Posted 7:06 AM, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:23AM, March 26, 2019

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- Local residents will be able to voice their concerns about PFAS at a town hall meeting in Rockford.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rockford High School, featuring members from the EPA and DEQ.

Attendees will be able to ask questions about water contamination in some Kent County homes following years of reported dumping by Wolverine Worldwide.

Residents will be able to ask questions and the meeting is open to the public.

Meantime, lawmakers continue to try and reduce the federal threshold of PFAS for what the EPA deems safe.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.