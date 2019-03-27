× Kzoo man gets prison for death of infant boy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to decades in prison for his role in the death of a baby who was in his care.

Sonny Larsen will serve 25 to 50 years in prison for the death of his girlfriend’s 7-month-old son.

The baby was found unresponsive last November at a home in Kalamazoo, and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. Investigators said Larsen admitted to violently shaking the child.

Larsen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for charges of open murder and first-degree child abuse being dropped.