Local family calls proposed education cuts ‘disheartening’

ADA, Mich. - Secretary of Education Betsy Devos wants to cut more than $7 billion dollars in spending. She outlined the Trump administration's education budget this week on Capital Hill.

The budget, if passed, would cut nearly $18 million dollars on a national level for the Special Olympics. Of that $18 million, about $200,000 goes to the state of Michigan. The funds specifically go to a program called 'Unified Champion Skills.'

The program brings together traditional students and those who have special needs. They then can practice and compete against each other.

Nick Minnema has benefitted from these types of programs, and his mom says the effect of losing funding would be devastating.

"I've seen the absolutely good," says Stepanie Minnema. "I've seen kids that come out of shells. I've seen kids that have never run before, but they will run for this."

The budget cuts affect more than just the special olympics. It also affects special eduction grants, as well as programs for the deaf and blind.