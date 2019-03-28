Trump ‘excited’ ahead of rally in downtown GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — President Donald Trump is making his sixth stop in West Michigan since announcing his presidential campaign.

Kaleigh McEnany, the national press secretary for Trump’s re-election campaign, says Trump is excited to come back to Michigan — a state that helped get him elected in 2016.

“Michigan is a state that took him over the top, so coming back here and visiting the voters that got him to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is key,” McEnany said. “He has a lot of great successes to share and I know that he’s pumped and excited to be here in just a few hours.”

She said she is expecting him to talk about job prospects in the state.

“I’ll tell you this: he’s going to be talking about jobs, jobs, jobs, there’s no doubt about that, manufacturing and he will be taking a victory lap after the Mueller report and the complete and total exoneration of President Trump,” McEnany said.

The Make America Great Again rally is Trump’s first major public appearance since the end of Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

While the report has yet to be released to Congress or the public, Attorney General William Barr’s summary says there was no evidence Trump or anyone in his campaign colluded with Russia to interfere with the election.

“The president is excited. There’s no other way to say it than that, you know, he knew he was innocent. We knew he was innocent. The White House knew he was innocent,” McEnany said. “We knew it an exoneration was coming but to finally have that moment where you know you can govern without a special counsel behind your back, watching your every move, trying to find something on you or your family, knowing that no longer exists and you’ve been 100 percent vindicated is a feeling of relief, of excitement, of happiness.”

The rally is expected to begin around 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.