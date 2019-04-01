Body of missing man found in Gaines Twp. garage

Posted 2:42 PM, April 1, 2019, by

Russell Anderson

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A missing Kent County man was found dead in an unattached garage at his home.

Russell Anderson had last been seen March 18 after leaving his Gaines Township home. On Sunday night, family members found his body in an unattached garage.

Authorities said the garage was searched by both law enforcement and several family members since he was reported missing. At some point, he returned to the garage without notifying anyone.

A Kent County Sheriff’s Office release says evidence of drug use was found at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted Monday and there were no signs of foul play. Authorities estimate Anderson died on or around March 28, but are waiting for final toxicology reports.

