Boyfriend facing murder charges in GR mother’s death

Posted 1:11 PM, April 2, 2019, by

A 2016 Michigan Department of Corrections mug shot of Jamar Purdle.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed over the weekend is facing murder charges for his alleged role in her death.

Police say 31-year-old Jamar Purdle shot 35-year-old Mikeya Day, who died Sunday after she showed up to a home near Hancock and Hall streets and calling for help while covered in blood. She left in a vehicle before police arrived and later died at an area hospital.

Purdle is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on charges of open murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and being a habitual offender.

He has a criminal record including convictions on being a felon in possession of a firearm and larceny from a person.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.