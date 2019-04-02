× Boyfriend facing murder charges in GR mother’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed over the weekend is facing murder charges for his alleged role in her death.

Police say 31-year-old Jamar Purdle shot 35-year-old Mikeya Day, who died Sunday after she showed up to a home near Hancock and Hall streets and calling for help while covered in blood. She left in a vehicle before police arrived and later died at an area hospital.

Purdle is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on charges of open murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and being a habitual offender.

He has a criminal record including convictions on being a felon in possession of a firearm and larceny from a person.