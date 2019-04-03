× Ionia Co. chase, break-in suspects arraigned

STANTON, Mich. — The suspects who allegedly broke into a marijuana growing shed and led police on two chases were arraigned on several charges Wednesday.

Authorities allege 21-year-old Antonio LaBanca, 19-year-old Casey Stapp and a third suspect broke into the shed around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Fairplain Township. They fled the scene after being caught by the homeowner and pointing a weapon at them, authorities say.

Michigan State Police responded to the call and were led on a chase from Montcalm County into Ionia County, leading to two cruisers crashing and the suspects fleeing on foot.

Several hours later, the suspects allegedly led police on another chase after being found at a home in Gowan. During the chase, authorities said the suspects tried to throw out the handgun.

LaBanca is charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a larceny.

Stapp is also charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny, and third-degree fleeing a police officer.