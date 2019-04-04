Police: Suspects in Ford grave site defacing identified

Posted 1:59 PM, April 4, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police say the people shown in surveillance photos and video suspected of defacing the grave sites of President Ford and Betty Ford have been identified.

Grand Rapids police say the two people have come forward and are cooperating with investigators.  After the investigation, the report will be sent to the Kent County Prosecutor for possible charges.

Surveillance photos and video were distributed Wednesday of the incident that happened the week before.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.