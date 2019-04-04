Police: Suspects in Ford grave site defacing identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police say the people shown in surveillance photos and video suspected of defacing the grave sites of President Ford and Betty Ford have been identified.
Grand Rapids police say the two people have come forward and are cooperating with investigators. After the investigation, the report will be sent to the Kent County Prosecutor for possible charges.
Surveillance photos and video were distributed Wednesday of the incident that happened the week before.
2 comments
Deborah Maddox
They should be punished to the fullest extent of the law! What they did was destroy federal government property! They should be treated like the criminals they are!
George
Throw the snowflakes in Leavenworth forever.