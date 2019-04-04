× U.S. SBA approves Disaster Declaration for Newaygo County

LANSING, Mich. — The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved a Disaster Declaration for Newaygo County stemming from widespread flood damage.

That means residents and businesses affected by heavy rainfall and snowmelt last month can apply for SBA financial assistance.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the federal approval Thursday. The SBA disaster-assistance program will make low-interest loans available to eligible residents and businesses in Newaygo County, as well as the adjacent counties of Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Oceana, and Osceola.

“I want to thank the SBA for recognizing the need for disaster assistance in Newaygo and neighboring counties,” said Whitmer in a news release from her office. “The availability of these low-interest loans will provide some relief to our residents as they continue to recover from the impacts of recent flooding.”

Heavy rainfall and snowmelt caused the flooding on and around March 14th. Numerous roads were washed out and many families forced out of their homes due to floodwaters and the rapid rise of the Muskegon River. A local State of Emergency was declared March 15th by Newaygo County, as county Emergency Services and other agencies helped homeowners find shelter and evacuate. Gov. Whitmer declared a State of Emergency on March 19th.