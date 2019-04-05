Allegiant adds another nonstop flight to Florida from GR

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 6: An Allegiant Air jet carrying members of the New Orleans Fire Department comes in for a landing at McCarran International Airport on September 6, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Spring Break may be about over, but Grand Rapids area residents have a new way to get to Florida starting Friday.

Allegiant is starting nonstop service starting April 5 to Sarasota/Bradenton. The first flight goes out Friday night at 8:23 p.m. Opening fares are as low as $55 each way to start.

The flights will operate twice a week. This will be Allegiant’s seventh destination from Grand Rapids and will be adding an aircraft base here in June, as well as service to Nashville and Savannah, Georgia.

