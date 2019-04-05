× Driver hits two cows that had escaped Kalamazoo Co. farm

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The small herd of cows on the loose are causing problems in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Undersheriff tells FOX 17 that two of the cows were hit by vehicles on D Avenue overnight. Both cows were killed and a pickup truck suffered major damage. The driver was not injured.

Two other cows are still on the loose and the Undersheriff says that they are a danger.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff put out a message Thursday that Animal Services was attempting to locate a small herd of cattle that escaped a farm in Cooper Township. The cattle are said to be “feeder cows” that have very limited interactions with people and should not be approached.

Drivers should use caution if they see one of the animals near a roadway.

If you happen to see one of the cows, call 911 or Kalamazoo County dispatchers at 269-383-8748.