A wild finish: Virginia beats Auburn in NCAA semifinals, 63-62

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. — A dramatic comeback in the final minutes Saturday appeared to advance Auburn to the national-championship game on Monday night. But then everything changed in the final seconds.

The Tigers rallied from a 57-47 deficit late in the game to take a 62-60 lead over Virginia in the NCAA Tournament semifinals on Saturday night, 62-60 , with seconds remaining. But a foul on a three-point try put Virginia to the foul line, and the Cavaliers’ Kyle Guy converted three free throws to win it.

The Tigers thought for a moment they had won the game. But the foul with 0.6 seconds left was controversial as to whether Auburn’s Samir Doughty actually followed Guy on the corner shot -or if it was Guy who leaned into Doughty on the way up.

Virginia will play the winner of the Michigan State/Texas Tech semifinal in the championship game. That game tips off at 8:49 p.m. Eastern time Saturday.

