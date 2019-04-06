× Texas Tech takes 23-21 halftime lead vs. MSU in semi-finals

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. — Michigan State will need to shoot better to advance to the national championship game. The Spartans trail Texas Tech, 23-21, after 20 minutes in the NCAA Tournament semifinals. FOX 17 will have live team coverage at 10 o’clock.

The winner will play Virginia in the title game at 9:18 p.m. Monday, in Minneapolis.

Matt McQuaid was hot early on for MSU, scoring nine quick points on three-of-five shooting from the field. But late in the first, the Spartans missed 12 consecutive shots as they struggled to work the ball down low to their “bigs” near the basket. They went 6:33 without scoring, before Cassius Winston connected in the final minute.

McQuaid and Winston finished the half with nine points apiece for MSU. Matt Mooney scored nine first-half points for the Red Raiders. Kenny Goins and Xavier Tillman had four rebounds apiece for the Spartans.

It would be State’s first appearance in the title game since 2009, and the Spartans would be going for their third national title since the basketball program’s inception in 1898.

For Tom Izzo – the Big Ten Conference’s longest-tenured coach – it would be his third national championship since taking the reins in 1995. MSU last won the title in April 2000, Izzo’s fifth season as head coach.