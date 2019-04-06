Police investigate injury crash in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Kent County Dispatch Authority says police were on the scene of an injury accident in Grandville on Saturday night – about five hours after it occurred.

Police responded at 3:36 p.m. Saturday to the crash on Rivertown Parkway SW and Potomac Avenue.

Around 4 p.m., dispatchers told FOX 17 it appeared the accident scene was in the clearing stages. But at 8:25 p.m. Saturday they said police were still on the scene.

There’s no word yet how the crash happened, or who was involved. But Central Dispatch says a couple people were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The westbound lanes were blocked on Rivertown Parkway. It was the second crash on that road in two days. Another injury accident occurred Friday night.