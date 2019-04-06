× Police investigate party-store robbery that led to a college lockdown

OLIVET, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a convenience-store robbery Friday night that led to a college being locked down is still on the loose Saturday.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. Friday at the Double Nickel Party Store, 229 N. Main Street in Olivet.

The Sheriff’s Office says in a news release the store clerk told police a man had walked into the store and demanded money from the cash register while holding a handgun. “The suspect left the store with the cash from the register and fled on foot. No one was injured during the crime.”

However, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 17 on Friday night that police notified nearby Olivet College about what happened, and that led to a brief lockdown, as a precaution.

Responding to the crime scene were the Sheriff’s Office, the Bellevue Police Department and Michigan State Police.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.