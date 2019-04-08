× Department investigating ‘selfie’ taken at Kalamazoo fatal fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating two officers who took a selfie in front of a fatal fire last week.

The photo was posted on one of the individual’s social media. Chief Karianne Thomas tells FOX 17 she instructed the individual to remove the photo and it has been removed.

The fire started Thursday night in the 700 block of Academy in Kalamazoo. Friday, the bodies of two people were found in the debris of the house.