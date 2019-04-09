Victims in fatal Kalamazoo fire ID’d

Posted 3:56 PM, April 9, 2019, by

The scene of a fire on April 4, 2019 in Kalamazoo, Mich.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police have identified the victims of a fatal fire last week in Kalamazoo.

Crews were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to an apartment building near the intersection of Academy Street and W Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. Upon arrival, emergency responders began to search the building for people despite dealing with heavy smoke and fire conditions.

One person was hospitalized from injuries suffered in the blaze, and two bodies were found in the rubble after it was contained.

On Tuesday, the victims were identified as 40-year-old Joshua Taylor and 38-year-old Jodee Taylor.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.