Mom pleads guilty for false abduction report

Posted 4:34 PM, April 10, 2019, by

A mug shot of Jennell Ross.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman who prompted an Amber Alert by issuing a false missing child report pleaded guilty to a felony charge.

Jennell Ross pleaded guilty Monday to making a false report of a child abduction. In exchange for her plea, she isn’t expected to serve and additional jail time.

Ross reported a man took off in her vehicle with her 18-month-old daughter last August, leading to an Amber Alert later that night. Investigators later determined the child was safe and the abduction report was false.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 30.

