Suspect in downtown GR stabbing, robbery sentenced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who stabbed a father during a robbery last summer in Grand Rapids was sentenced to years in prison Wednesday.

Karmari Beeks was sentenced to six to 25 years in prison on armed robbery and weapons charges. The stabbing happened last July in the area of Cherry Street and Grandville Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

Police say Beeks approached Tylor Fender and fiancée and stabbed Fender twice before taking his fiancée’s bag containing hundreds of dollars in cash. A bystander who tried to stop the robbery was also assaulted in the incident.

The couple was on their way to drop off a deposit on a home when the robbery occurred. Fender said the attack cost their family a chance at stability and to escape homelessness.