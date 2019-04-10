Winter Weather Advisory begins Wednesday Night

Suspect in downtown GR stabbing, robbery sentenced

Posted 4:17 PM, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18PM, April 10, 2019

Kamari Beeks appears during a sentencing hearing on April 10, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who stabbed a father during a robbery last summer in Grand Rapids was sentenced to years in prison Wednesday.

Karmari Beeks was sentenced to six to 25 years in prison on armed robbery and weapons charges. The stabbing happened last July in the area of Cherry Street and Grandville Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

Police say Beeks approached Tylor Fender and fiancée and stabbed Fender twice before taking his fiancée’s bag containing hundreds of dollars in cash. A bystander who tried to stop the robbery was also assaulted in the incident.

The couple was on their way to drop off a deposit on a home when the robbery occurred. Fender said the attack cost their family a chance at stability and to escape homelessness.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.