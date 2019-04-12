Michigan Human Society taking applications for former lab beagles

Posted 11:38 PM, April 12, 2019, by

DETROIT, Mich. — The Michigan Humane Society announced via social media late Friday night it is now accepting applications for potential adopters of the “retired research beagles in our care.”

The Humane Society took custody of the dogs on April 9th  from an animal-testing lab in Mattawan. That, after the U.S. Human Society released a video on March 12th  showing the beagles in the Van Buren County lab being force-fed pesticides through a feeding tube. The video stemmed from an undercover investigation at the Charles River Laboratories, and it went viral on social-media.

Photos via Twitter/Michigan Human Society 4-12-2019

The Michigan Humane Society provided in Twitter and Facebook posts a website link where people can fill out an application to find a beagle a “forever home”.

Kathleen Conlee with the U.S. Humane Society told FOX 17 on April 10th it would be looking for “perfect matches” for each of the dogs that was used in the lab testing. And she noted it’ll take some time for the dogs to transition to living in a new home.

 

 

