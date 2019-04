× Beagles from Mattawan lab in care of MI Humane Society

MATTAWAN, Mich. — The beagles who were being tested on in a Mattawan lab are now in the care of the Michigan Humane Society.

The organization announced it is caring for the animals on Tuesday. An evaluation process to determine where to place each dog will happen over the next few weeks.

The Humane Society said a timeline for when the beagles will be available for adoption will be announced on its social media accounts.