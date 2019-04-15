Belding vet laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELDING, Mich. --

Denny Craycraft died unexpectedly at 72 years old. Sunday, he was given a proper goodbye, from VFW members in Belding, and all over the state of Michigan.

Craycraft is known for his vision, a veteran memorial in his hometown of Belding.

But he is more than just the memorial wall created by his efforts. Denny is beloved by Belding, so loved in fact, the best place to hold his memorial service was in the Belding High School Auditorium, also Denny's alma mater.

His family says he will be missed. His VFW buddies joked that the cold weather Sunday was Denny's last prank, as they saluted his casket as it drove away. It indeed was a proper goodbye, for the man responsible for sending off so many other veterans with the honor they deserve.