Man convicted of killing East Kentwood student to be sentenced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The man convicted of killing an East Kentwood High School student will be sentenced Monday.

Quinn James is set to be sentenced for killing Mujey Dumbaya, 16, in January 2018.

James was already convicted and sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison for raping Dumbaya. James was convicted of killing Dumbaya in the days coming up to his rape trial.

James is likely to be sentenced to life in prison on Monday.