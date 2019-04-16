× Affidavit: Man caught sexually assaulting child by wife on camera

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A licensed foster care parent is facing rape charges after his wife allegedly caught him sexually assaulting a child on a surveillance camera.

An affidavit shows 60-year-old Mark Sorensen was arrested April 12 after his wife filed a report with the Norton Shores Police Department. She said she set up a camera in her bedroom that would show a live feed of the room to her phone.

On April 1, she said she saw her husband sexually assault a child. On April 11, she said she had an SD card in the camera to record footage, which again showed him sexually assault the child.

Sorensen is facing two charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was licensed as a foster care parent by Bethany Christian Services in January of 2012, and the license he currently has runs through July of 2020.

Because of the criminal sexual conduct charges, Sorensen will be investigated by Children’s Protective Services. Based on the results of the investigation, he may lose his license.