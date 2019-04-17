× At-fault driver in crash that killed couple pleads no contest

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A man facing charges for his role in a crash that killed a couple last summer has accepted a plea deal.

Jacob Damron pleaded no contest on Monday to two counts of operating while under the influence causing death. In exchange for his plea, charges of reckless driving, operating a vehicle causing incapacitation or injury, and carrying a concealed weapon were dropped.

The charges came after Damron caused a crash that killed Logan and Hannah Allbaugh on July 17 at the intersection of 128th Avenue and M-40 in Heath Township.

Authorities said he ran a stop sign at the intersection, hitting a northbound vehicle and sending it into oncoming traffic, where it was hit by another vehicle.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 3.