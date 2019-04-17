At-fault driver in crash that killed couple pleads no contest

Posted 4:14 PM, April 17, 2019, by

A mug shot of Jacob Damron.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A man facing charges for his role in a crash that killed a couple last summer has accepted a plea deal.

Jacob Damron pleaded no contest on Monday to two counts of operating while under the influence causing death. In exchange for his plea, charges of reckless driving, operating a vehicle causing incapacitation or injury, and carrying a concealed weapon were dropped.

The charges came after Damron caused a crash that killed Logan and Hannah Allbaugh on July 17 at the intersection of 128th Avenue and M-40 in Heath Township.

Authorities said he ran a stop sign at the intersection, hitting a northbound vehicle and sending it into oncoming traffic, where it was hit by another vehicle.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 3.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.