× Missing Cass County man found dead

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man who went missing in March was found deceased in a Cass County driveway.

Larry Waldschmidt, 78, was reported missing March 27 and was considered endangered because he was an insulin-dependent diabetic patient and had Alzheimer’s.

Authorities say he pulled the white Ford Escape he went missing with into a driveway at a home on Kelsey Lake Street in Penn Township, east of Cassopolis. However, the homeowners weren’t staying there when it happened and the vehicle looked like it belonged in the driveway, so neighbors didn’t consider it a suspicious incident.

An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.