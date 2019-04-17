× Suspect in fatal Mason Co. shooting charged, victim ID’d

FREE SOIL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect in a Mason County shooting that killed a man and sent another person to the hospital has been arraigned on multiple charges.

Corey Beekman, 32, is facing charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm for allegedly killing 32-year-old William Buchanan and shooting another woman.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at a home on N US-31 in Free Soil Township.

Authorities said one of the victims in the shooting, a 32-year-old woman, called police around 6:54 a.m. and said the shooter was in the home and there was a second victim.

Upon arrival, officers were able to get the woman and two children outside the home safely while the suspect was barricaded in a room. Around 8:25 a.m., Beekman surrendered without incident.

The caller was taken to an area hospital and has since been released.