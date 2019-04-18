× Holland stabbing suspect charged with murder

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Holland has been charged with murder.

Salvador Ruiz, 61, was arraigned Thursday morning on a charge of open murder. He pleaded not guilty.

The stabbing happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of W 24th Street, near Diekema Avenue in Holland. Police say the 61-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds and the glass of a sliding door was broken out.

Around 10 a.m., officers located the suspect at a storage facility on the south side of Holland and took him into custody.