Holland stabbing suspect charged with murder

Posted 3:52 PM, April 18, 2019, by

A mug shot of Salvador Ruiz.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Holland has been charged with murder.

Salvador Ruiz, 61, was arraigned Thursday morning on a charge of open murder. He pleaded not guilty.

The stabbing happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of W 24th Street, near Diekema Avenue in Holland. Police say the 61-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds and the glass of a sliding door was broken out.

Around 10 a.m., officers located the suspect at a storage facility on the south side of Holland and took him into custody.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.