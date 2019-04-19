× 3 charged with lying to police in Holland Twp. homicide investigation

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people have been charged with lying to police during the investigation of a homicide at a Holland Township hotel.

All three have a relationship to the accused shooter, 18-year-old Juan Sandro Cabrera, or his parents.

Cabrera’s mother, 32-year-old Sarah Cintron is charged with lying to a peace officer in a felony investigation and being an accessory after the fact.

Her boyfriend, 22-year-old Juan Trevino, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Cabrera’s father, Juan Pablo Cabrera, had already been charged for allegedly lying to investigators. On Friday, his wife, 37-year-old Christina Cabrera was charged with lying to an officer and being an accessory after the fact.

Juan Sandro Cabrera is accused of shooting 14-year-old Troy “T.J.” Wells on Feb. 16 at the Hampton Inn in Holland Township. An arrest affidavit says gang activity was likely a factor in the shooting.