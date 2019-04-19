West Michigan hand cyclists return after competing in Boston Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN, Mich. -- Two athletes from West Michigan are back home after competing in the Boston Marathon earlier this week.

Matthew Chaffee, of Grand Rapids, crossed the finish line with a time of 1:13:36, giving him an average of 2:48 per mile. He took fourth place in the wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon on Monday. Chaffee is now working towards qualifying in the 2020 Paralympics.

Hand cyclist Nick Nieboer, of Kalamazoo, also competed in the race. He finished the marathon in about an hour and 42 minutes.

Now that Chaffee has finished the Boston Marathon, he is working towards qualifying the 2020 Paralympics.

See the full interview with them below.