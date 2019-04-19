West Michigan hand cyclists return after competing in Boston Marathon

Posted 8:03 AM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:07AM, April 19, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN, Mich. -- Two athletes from West Michigan are back home after competing in the Boston Marathon earlier this week.

Matthew Chaffee, of Grand Rapids, crossed the finish line with a time of 1:13:36, giving him an average of 2:48 per mile. He took fourth place in the wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon on Monday. Chaffee is now working towards qualifying in the 2020 Paralympics.

Hand cyclist Nick Nieboer, of Kalamazoo, also competed in the race. He finished the marathon in about an hour and 42 minutes.

Now that Chaffee has finished the Boston Marathon, he is working towards qualifying the 2020 Paralympics.

See the full interview with them below.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.