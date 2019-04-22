Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:
Red Flag Warning Issued

Prosecutor: Ionia man justified in fatally shooting intruder

Posted 6:45 PM, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48PM, April 22, 2019

SEBEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor says a 69-year-old mid-Michigan homeowner was justified when he fatally shot a man who broke into his home and attacked him.

Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler ruled Monday that the homeowner acted in self-defense Jan. 1 and won’t face charges for shooting 40-year-old Justin Eddy of Lansing.

The Lansing State Journal reports that while Eddy was unarmed at the time, Butler said the homeowner was “nonetheless in reasonable fear of death or great bodily harm” when Eddy forced his way into the home just around 10:30 p.m. in Sebewa Township, about 105 miles northwest of Detroit.

Authorities have said Eddy told the man and his 63-year-old wife he was being chased by someone and then began acting erratically and attacked the homeowner.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.