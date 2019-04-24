Chicago Wolves social media cries foul over Tuesday’s game with Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Chicago Wolves Tuesday night in Game 3 of their playoff series and the Wolves expressed their displeasure on social media.
Twitter responded, of course.
The Griffins won 6-2. The game was delayed almost an hour for an issue with the ice and there were 144 penalty minutes handed out by officials.
Game 4 is Wednesday night at the Van Andel Arena. If the Griffins win, they move on in the playoffs and the Wolves are eliminated.
1 Comment
Wings
We BEAT them by FOUR goals!!!!! Here is fifty cent and go call somebody who cares, cry babies.