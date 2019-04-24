Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Chicago Wolves social media cries foul over Tuesday’s game with Griffins

Posted 11:28 AM, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:33AM, April 24, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Chicago Wolves Tuesday night in Game 3 of their playoff series and the Wolves expressed their displeasure on social media.

Twitter responded, of course.

The Griffins won 6-2. The game was delayed almost an hour for an issue with the ice and there were 144 penalty minutes handed out by officials.

Game 4 is Wednesday night at the Van Andel Arena. If the Griffins win, they move on in the playoffs and the Wolves are eliminated.

 

