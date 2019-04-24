× St. Clair Shores couple ‘won the lottery’ in adopting rescued beagle

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. — A second beagle who was rescued from an animal testing lab in Mattawan is getting used to life with a family.

A St. Clair Shores couple welcomed Teddy into their home last week after he was rescued from pesticide testing at Charles River Lab.

The family told FOX 2 that Teddy is learning from his sister Cleo, who is also a beagle.

“He’s just a lovely, lovely boy. He’s fit in so well with us, with out family and our dog Cleo,” Greta Guest said. “So far, we’ve seen him learn how to play, learn how to tear apart a tennis ball, learn how to go outside and learn how to go out and walk on grass. Everything was new to them.”

Guest said she was told they were the eighth family out of 800 to fill out an adoption application for the beagles.

“It was quite competitive, I feel like I won the lottery to get him,” she said.

The family says Teddy was housetrained in a matter of days and that they were assured he doesn’t have any health issues at this time. They did, however, notice he doesn’t bark and that a serial number is tattooed inside his ear.

“This is sort of where I switched gears, when I see this stuff,” Dave Rubello said. “They’re reduced to a number, and that’s just not right. That’s our reminder, and that should be the people’s reminder.”