Crafted for charity: Girl sells earrings to raise money to help kids

ALLEGAN COUNTY. Mich. — One room of Molly Casemier’s Hamilton home has been turned into a makeshift jewelry workshop, where the 10-year-old cranks out dozens of different, dangly accessories.

“If I sit down for awhile, I can make like maybe 20 pairs, if I really sit down and focus,” Casemier told FOX 17. “I always like making them, they’re just really fun to make.”

Casemier has been creating custom earrings for more than a year now. It started when she received money at Christmas and decided to buy supplies to make earrings for herself and her family.

Before long, the fourth grader had plenty of pairs, so she decided to create more to sell and use the profits to pay it forward.

“I see commercials like (St. Jude Children’s Hospital) and Operation Smile and stuff like that, so it makes me feel, I have all I need, so I’ll just give it away.”

Casemier has raised more than $2,000 so far. Along with donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Operation Smile, she’s also donated money to the Shriner’s and the Wes Leonard Heart Team.

She’s currently raising money for Children First Lakeshore, which provides food to students in Fennville and Saugatuck over the weekend.

“Everyone’s just been really supportive and I think that’s good for her to hear,” said her mom Libby Casemier. “Just people from our church and community coming up to her and telling her that it doesn’t go unnoticed, that what’s she’s doing is helping people and they’re proud of her just like we are.”

The earrings range in price from $1 to $4. They sell largely by word of mouth, but Molly has also sold them at garage sales, along with a local flea market and grocery store.

“It makes me feel good, because everyone likes them, and think it’s really cool,” said Molly. “I think I’ll still be going on until I’m like 13 or whatever, maybe 14, I don’t know, I just really like it.”

Molly plans to sell her earrings at the Farm Girl Flea Market on the Hudsonville fairgrounds, on Friday May 17 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday May 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more about Molly’s creations, visit her Facebook page.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Casemier is receiving a $300 prize.

