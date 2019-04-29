× Driver who hit, killed Wayland boy sentenced

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A Jimmy John’s driver who hit and killed a 5-year-old boy was sentenced to nearly a year in jail Monday.

Amber Collige was sentenced to 11 months in jail after pleading no contest to driving under the influence causing death as part of a plea deal. In exchange for her plea, a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death was dropped.

Blake Huffman was riding a bike on July 6, 2018 near his home in the Windsor Woods Mobile Home Village when he was hit by Collige.

Police reports show Collige said she got lost in the neighborhood before making her delivery. She told investigators that she was driving around a parked vehicle when she hit the boy.

Collige also admitted to smoking “half a bowl” of marijuana the morning of the crash before going to work at 4 p.m. Investigators also determined she was going around 30 mph at the time of the crash, when the posted speed limit is 15 mph.