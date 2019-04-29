Reward increases in search for double murder person-of-interest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The reward in finding the person-of-interest in a double murder is increasing.

Silent Observer says the reward for tipping police off to the whereabouts of Derrell Brown has been raised to $2,000. Brown is wanted for questioning in the murders of Cherletta Baber-Bey and Keyona Griffin on March 13. They were both killed in a home on Sheldon Street SE. Brown has a warrant for his arrest for Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Firearm and is being looked for nationwide.

Officials with Silent Observer say they were contacted by community members who wanted to donate to increase this reward fund. If you want to contribute to the fund, you can donate at Silent Oberver’s Facebook page or by mailing them a check.

To submit a tip to Silent Observer, call 616-774-2345 or at their website.