Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Reward increases in search for double murder person-of-interest

Posted 11:07 AM, April 29, 2019, by

A photo of Derrell Brown – 2013

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The reward in finding the person-of-interest in a double murder is increasing.

Silent Observer says the reward for tipping police off to the whereabouts of Derrell Brown has been raised to $2,000. Brown is wanted for questioning in the murders of Cherletta Baber-Bey and Keyona Griffin on March 13.   They were both killed in a home on Sheldon Street SE.  Brown has a warrant for his arrest for Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Firearm and is being looked for nationwide.

Officials with Silent Observer say they were contacted by community members who wanted to donate to increase this reward fund.  If you want to contribute to the fund, you can donate at Silent Oberver’s Facebook page or by mailing them a check.

To submit a tip to Silent Observer, call 616-774-2345 or at their website.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.