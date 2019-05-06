× Crews respond to fire at former adult foster care house in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich– Multiple crews were dispatched to a fire at 309 E. Hackley Avenue Monday evening.

The fire was reported shortly before 6 p.m. at an abandoned apartment complex, which officials say had formally been an adult foster care home prior to being condemned. FOX 17 was also told it was closed down due to multiple fire safety issues.

Hackley has been shut down while crews fight the fire, which was still burning more than an hour later.

The cause of the fire has not been determined just yet.

Fire crews say the building is a total loss.

This is a developing story.