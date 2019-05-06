Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

More overnight closures planned for drawbridge work

The drawbridge over the Grand River on US-31 in Grand Haven, Mich.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven drawbridge will be closed for short periods overnight Monday while crews continue work on a construction project.

Closures will start at 10 p.m. Monday on US-31 over the Grand River for bridge openings, which are expected to be finished by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has been performing tests and continuing with construction work in recent weeks. The bridge has had several malfunctions, causing lengthy delays for drivers in the area.

