× Pre-leasing begins for Studio Park lofts downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pre-leasing has begun for some of the newest lofts in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

Prospective residents can now pre-apply to live in one of the 106 lofts being built at the Studio Park Project, 100 Ottawa SW in downtown Grand Rapids.

You can choose from a studio, one and two bedroom units at reasonable market rates.

A model unit will be available for viewing in June with the lofts expected to be available in early September.

The plan includes apartments, a business center, community room, and a balcony with a view of downtown. Amenities also include access to free movie tickets and exclusive pre-sale access to concerts in The Listening Room.

Just last month, the first five tenants were announced including Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse, Leo’s Coney Island, Pump House Frozen Yogurt Bar, Malamiah Juice Bar and One Twenty Three Tavern, which will be the development’s flagship restaurant