Teen who brought gun to West Ottawa school sentenced

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A teen who brought a gun to West Ottawa High School last year was sentenced Monday.

Davian Weston was sentenced to 239 days in jail and two years of probation, with credit for 239 days already served.

He was facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon in a school zone and receiving and concealing a stolen firearm for bringing the gun to West Ottawa High School on Sept. 13.

Weston was arrested again the following week for threatening the person who turned him in.

he isn’t allowed back at the school.