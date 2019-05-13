Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Victim in Grand Rapids homicide ID’d

Posted 3:03 PM, May 13, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting over the weekend in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 2:39 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block Highland Street SE. Police were called to the scene on a report of shots being fired in the area. A few minutes later, a man showed up at St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 21-year-old Jordan Brown of Grand Rapids. Investigators have determined he died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the Brown’s death is asked to call Grand Rapids police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

