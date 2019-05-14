Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Family: Missing dad’s body found in Muskegon Twp.

Posted 8:49 PM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:31PM, May 14, 2019

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities found the body of a missing Grand Haven man Tuesday night in the Muskegon River, according to family.

Jeff Scarbrough’s body was found in his vehicle near a public boat launch on Creston Road in Muskegon Township.

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Capt. Clinton Holt said the incident could have been an accident.

"Obviously, we feel for them. We're fathers as well," Holt said. "We can't imagine losing one of our own that way, and our condolences go out to the family."

Authorities said around 10 vehicles have gone into the water over last few years near where Scarbrough's was found.

Jeffrey Scarbrough

The 29-year-old had been missing since Saturday afternoon when he went golfing at Chase Hammond Golf Course in Muskegon County, a few miles from where his body was found. He left the course to pick up his son, but never showed up.

Scarbrough’s father said his son’s disappearance was out of character. He has been working with other family and friends in the search.

3 comments

  • Shirley Culbertson

    I am so very sorry for the lose of your Loved one. I did not know this family but I have been following this story. Now let us all rally around his Family with the same intensity and Love.

    Reply
  • Ron

    I am so sorry that you have lost a loved 1A father a A friend of My condolences to the family and friends this is a sad day rest in peace

    Reply
  • Leroy Jenkins

    I have been following this story from the beginning and was hoping for a different outcome. This is heartbreaking, after golfing he texted a relative and said he was in route to pick up his son and never made it. My thoughts and prayers with his friends and family.

    Reply
