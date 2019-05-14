Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Fire at abandoned adult foster care building ruled arson

Posted 8:20 PM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:21PM, May 14, 2019

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Investigators have determined a fire at an abandoned adult foster care home in Muskegon County was an arson.

The fire happened May 6 at 309 E. Hackley Avenue at a building that used to be a foster care facility that had since been shut down due to multiple fire safety issues.

It took crews several hours to put the fire completely out, and the building was considered a total loss.

Nobody was inside the building when the fire broke out and there weren’t any injuries.

