Lowell Police say juvenile suspect in school threat now in custody

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department says a juvenile suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a “threat of violence” directed against Lowell Middle School.

It happened May 14th through a fictitious Instagram account created in a name very similar to a current student, according to a news release sent by Lowell Police Chief Steven Bukala. Parents of that student notified police about it late Tuesday afternoon.

Says Chief Bukala, “Search warrants were authorized for information on Facebook/Instagram and an Internet service provider. Once that information was obtained earlier this [Wednesday] afternoon, the Lowell Police and the Kent County School Resource officer went to the suspect home – where a confession was obtained.”

Police say they’re not releasing the suspect’s name, as that person is a juvenile. The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office will review the information from police to determine how to handle the matter.

School officials notified parents Wednesday afternoon.

Police did not say in the news release whether Tuesday’s threat might be connected to a January incident, in which an anonymous threat prompted a shelter-in place and subsequent evacuation of Lowell Middle School. In that incident, a threatening note was found in a classroom, according to Lowell Police.