PFAS concerns over residential wells in Hartford

HARTFORD, Mich. — Around 60 residential wells are currently being tested in Hartford for PFAS, which are chemicals linked to health problems.

The wells being tested are near to the former site of Du-Wel Metal Products. The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy detected 8,690 parts per trillion on the grounds of the former plant, prompting the testing of residential wells.

Hartley Collins' backyard faces the property of the old plant. His well is currently being tested. Until the results come back, Collins and his family have been directed to only drink bottled water.

"We use it for water or whatever, but we don’t use it for tea, nothing to eat," said Collins.

He and other families in the community are only using their well water to do laundry, dishes, and bathing. The results of the testing in the community are expected to come back within the next week.

PFAS has not been detected in any wells previously. The testing is being done as a precautionary measure following the recent discovery of the harmful chemicals at the old plant.